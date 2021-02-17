Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.22

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 17129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research firms have commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $537.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

