AceD Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. AceD has a total market cap of $716,859.02 and approximately $39.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One AceD token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.