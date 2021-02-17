ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.00

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 9434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 998.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

