Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $478,661.13

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $478,661.13 and approximately $359,667.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 123.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,620,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.