Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $1.63 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

