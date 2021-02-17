Acute Angle Cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,100.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.06 or 0.03635431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.92 or 0.00445136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.27 or 0.01382466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00508863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.31 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00318792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00029582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.