Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 11,163,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,700,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $199.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

