Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $776,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at $83,586,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $133,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,935,898 shares of company stock worth $112,671,644. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

