Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,871.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

