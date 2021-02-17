Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,207 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $12.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.78. 78,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,823. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.