Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

NYSE AAP opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.