Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 153,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

