Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

AMD stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

