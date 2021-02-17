Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Washington Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. 745,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,823,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

