AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 480,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

ASIX opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.