Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 24.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 50,920,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 19,412,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.