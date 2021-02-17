Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA) Trading Up 20%

Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA) shares traded up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 13,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

About Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid long distance calling cards; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

