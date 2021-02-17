Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $817.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aegion by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aegion by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.