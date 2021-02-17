Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) PT Raised to $26.00

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of Aegion stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,343. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $805.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aegion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.