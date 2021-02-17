Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

