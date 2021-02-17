Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Down 7.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,215,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,606,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
