Aeon Price Reaches $0.65 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $224,670.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 154.1% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00508158 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 106.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

