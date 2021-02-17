Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Shares Down 6.3%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.93. 1,701,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,790,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARPO. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

