Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.59. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 525,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

