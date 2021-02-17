Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II Sells 45,804 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

