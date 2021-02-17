Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Aflac worth $117,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.