Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.33. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 10,902 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$438.81 million and a PE ratio of -63.00.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

