AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.26

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.72 ($0.06), with a volume of 7636131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £39.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

