Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.98

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.98 and traded as high as C$39.44. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at C$38.94, with a volume of 35,102 shares traded.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$728.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.98.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

