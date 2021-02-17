AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 11,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

