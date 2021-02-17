ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.