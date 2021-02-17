Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp. develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases, peripheral neuropathy, progressive lung disease, and ischemic reperfusion injury. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dana Point, California. Agentix Corp. is a subsidiary of Applied Biosciences Corp.

