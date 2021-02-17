Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

