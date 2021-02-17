Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $123,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

