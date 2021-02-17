Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on A. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

A stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

