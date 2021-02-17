Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

NYSE A traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

