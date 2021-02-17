Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

NYSE A opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

