Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

