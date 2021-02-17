Agilent Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,331 call options.

NYSE:A traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.24.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

