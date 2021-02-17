AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.68. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 143,709 shares.
AGFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.
About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.
