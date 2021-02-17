AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.68. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 143,709 shares.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

