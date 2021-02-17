Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$4.59. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 50,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$423.60 million and a PE ratio of 72.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

