Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,689 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,829. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day moving average is $282.95. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

