Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $260.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

