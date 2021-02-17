Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.