Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ATSG remained flat at $$27.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

