AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.42

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.42 and traded as low as C$17.00. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 200,573 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$470.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.42.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

