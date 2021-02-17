AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $7.65. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 34,882 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

