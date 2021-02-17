Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 723,584 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 723,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 42,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,982,967. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

