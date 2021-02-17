Ajo LP Buys 7,446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,403.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

