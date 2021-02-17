Ajo LP Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,186 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.25 and its 200 day moving average is $361.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

